3 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $69,900

This 1-1/2 story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located on a double lot in Stanton. The house has an enclosed back porch, a large kitchen with newer cupboards, lots of counter space, all new stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The main floor has newer neutral carpet and a laundry room. The large landing on the second floor leads to two upstairs bedrooms. There is a newer furnace, AC, some double pane windows, a deck, and a shed in the back. The large lot has a double parking spot allowing for off street parking.

