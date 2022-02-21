Beautifully remodeled ranch style home with beautiful country views. This family home features new flooring throughout, new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, & a fully finished basement for lots of extra living space! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, spacious living room, and the kitchen which has a nice eat in area that leads out to the deck overlooking the beautiful setting. The basement has great storage, another large living space, the possibility for a 4th bedroom & a nicely remodeled bathroom with a walk-in shower. The attached garage also offers great convenience to this move-in ready family home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $219,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO – Clarinda freshman Dakota Wise missed a spot in the bracketed quarterfinals of the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament by t…
WATERLOO – The Clarinda girls bowling team made the most of their first state appearance in school history, finishing second at the Class 1A s…
Clarinda Regional Health Center’s Director of Clinics, Amy Roop, is excited to announce an addition to their current team of medical providers…
Five Clarinda athletes and three from Shenandoah were named to Class 1A West all-district bowling teams, released Monday, Feb. 21, by the Iowa…
Clarinda’s Kale Downey and Logan Green will both finish their wrestling career with state medals.
Clarinda Regional Health Center is ready to go vertical.
TREYNOR – Treynor junior post Ethan Dickerson blocked Cooper Neal’s layup at the buzzer, handing Clarinda a heartbreaking 54-53 loss Thursday,…
DES MOINES – Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green finished their outstanding careers with medals at the state wrestling championships,…
Page County Conservation Director John Schwab met with Greg Connell of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and with engineers and…
The Wabash Trace Nature Trail has received an influx of cash for operational needs and infrastructure repairs.