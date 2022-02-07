Beautifully remodeled ranch style home with beautiful country views. This family home features new flooring throughout, new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, & a fully finished basement for lots of extra living space! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, spacious living room, and the kitchen which has a nice eat in area that leads out to the deck overlooking the beautiful setting. The basement has great storage, another large living space, the possibility for a 4th bedroom & a nicely remodeled bathroom with a walk-in shower. The attached garage also offers great convenience to this move-in ready family home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $219,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A unique experience is coming Friday for the Clarinda boys basketball team.
With COVID-19 websites shutting down, state public health officials are changing coronavirus reporting
Clarinda sophomore Amelia Hesse poured in 22 points, leading the Cardinals to a 49-41 home win over East Union Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Interest is growing to fill the vacant seat on the Clarinda City Council created by the election of Craig Hill as mayor.
The Whitmore Family and PCSB Bank made very generous donations to Partners in Exceptional Care (PEC) for Clarinda Regional Health Center’s “Ex…
Thursday Scoreboard
The resignation of Clarinda Community School District Superintendent Chris Bergman was accepted by the Board of Education during a meeting Jan. 26.
Tuesday Scoreboard
Among the FY2023 budget proposals for the county departments reviewed by the Page County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 21 was the budget for th…
The Page County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Lyle Palmer worked through the Page County Sheriff’s Department fiscal year 2023 budget durin…