3 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $110,000

This desirable listing is located on a paved county highway south of Stanton, Iowa. It is located on a hilltop with wonderful views. This property has the rare combination of rural water service, fiber optic and a well. The 8.5 acre site will allow your indulgence into country living. The house is an older one and one half story farm home. There are oak floors up and downstairs. A large barn and storage shed are also on site. Few acreages adjacent to a paved highway come up for sale, don't miss this chance. With TLC and updates this would be a great house in the perfect location. The property sells in "AS IS" condition. The taxes are an estimate.