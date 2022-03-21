Beautiful ranch home sitting on 1.67 acres, just on the edge of town! Enjoy all the benefits of country living such as space for horses, but with all of the conveniences of living in town! The newly remodeled kitchen features custom 42-inch cabinets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & it's open to the dining area. The living room has a large fireplace & plenty of space to entertain friends. There is also a nice office space. Upstairs there are 3 nicely sized bedrooms all with balcony access! The master bedroom has its own bathroom & good closet space. Extra storage or even a play room for the kiddos is hidden away upstairs & is a great bonus space! The walk out basement has additional living space, bathroom & another potential bedroom! Outdoors you will find a great patio space as well as a large deck to sit on & enjoy the scenery! There is also a new shed for storage & an outbuilding to store hay or items for animals. A front porch & attached 2-car garage top off this great home!
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $289,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
After 150 years, the city of Hepburn is no more.
With a clean slate to work with, the city of Clarinda is exploring the potential of adjusting the traffic flow on Glenn Miller Avenue.
Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) CEO Chuck Nordyke was excited to welcome Dr. Ram, pediatrician, to the medical staff beginning March 15…
The tuition sharing agreement between the Clarinda and South Page school districts will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 year.
The Page County Board of Supervisors had a full board room once again during their meeting this week -- wind energy was back on the agenda.
Friday Scoreboard
As Clarinda residents get into the swing of summer, they will have an opportunity to help beautify their community.
The Clarinda Community School District Board of Education would like to provide an update on the superintendent hiring process. The board rece…
A two-time all-state selection during his playing days at Clarinda, B.J. Windhorst was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association…
Home renovators dream. Large family home with four bedrooms and laundry on the same level. Family, living and dining rooms to enjoy entertaini…