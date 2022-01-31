3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $259,000

Be the first to know
The resignation of Clarinda Community School District Superintendent Chris Bergman was accepted by the Board of Education during a meeting Jan. 26.
Shambaugh native Whitney Beery is the newest addition to the Page County Conservation Board. She is employed by Bank Iowa in Clarinda, and her…
CLARINDA – All 10 Clarinda Cardinals who saw the floor scored and the Cardinal defense wouldn’t let the Shenandoah offense get anything going …
Friday Scoreboard
Page County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information relating to a burglary that reported Jan. 13 south of Essex.
It wasn’t a great scoring night for the Clarinda bowling teams, but the girls did enough to win at Lenox 2,036-1,988, while the Clarinda boys …
Tuesday Scoreboard
Senator Joni Ernst visited Clarinda Jan. 24 as part of her tour of the 99 counties in Iowa.
Four starters scored in double figures, leading the Clarinda boys basketball team to a 61-48 home win over Savannah (Missouri) Tuesday, Jan. 25.
CLARINDA – The Shenandoah Fillies knocked down nine 3-point field goals in rolling to a 49-22 win at Clarinda Monday, Jan. 24.