3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $215,000

The feel of country living, with a few nearby neighbors! This all electric, 3 bed 2.5 bath home sits on just over 3/4 of an acre and is only a few minutes from town! The main floor is inviting and features a brick wood burning fireplace. Views of a nearby pond can be seen from the living room picture window. A bonus room with french doors has been added, making living space versatile. The eat-in kitchen includes an additional breakfast bar and lots of cupboard space. Upper level boasts a large master ensuite with walk-in tiled shower with bench, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Plenty of room in the basement for a rec room, family room or man cave along with a half bath, laundry and storage. Newer furnace and A/C. Attached 2 car garage, storage shed, appliances to include washer/dryer. Enjoy evenings on your deck and patio, apples and peaches from your fruit trees, and the Wabash Trace - only 1/4 mile away! This home has so much to offer! Don't wait, schedule a showing today!