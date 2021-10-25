600 S Elm St in Shenandoah is a beautiful home on a level corner lot. The yard has well established trees and lots of perennial flowers for easy maintenance. The wrap around porch is the perfect place for morning coffee or afternoon tea and has newer composite flooring. There is also a deck in the back yard with a pergola surrounded by the flower beds. When you enter the front door, you will feel the comfort and ease of this home, with its sweet oak floors, light color pallette, and wonderful window treatments. Don't miss out on this one of a kind home, ready for you. Contact your favorite agent to see it today.
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $169,000
