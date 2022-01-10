Just what you've been waiting for! Country living at its best! Quality 3-4 bedroom home on .68 acres located just minutes outside of town! The feel of country, with a few nearby neighbors. This open split foyer was the first home of this subdivision. Make this your dream home by incorporating your own style and tastes. Lots of room to expand, garden, and play. Attached two car garage, appliances ("as-is"), storage shed and woodburning stove. This all electric home is cost efficient and roof is less than 10 years old. Don't let this one slip away! Take a look today! Selling "AS-IS".
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $148,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday Scoreboard
Through the cooperation of a local business and the city, the seat of local government in Clarinda has received a new home.
Tuesday Scoreboard
The life of the Air Force veteran, who was shot by a police officer at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is far more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies.
As court battles continue at the federal level over the legality of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) COVID-19 Vaccinat…
A New Hampshire couple married 44 years died within seconds of each other of COVID-19, holding hands as they took their last breaths.
Displays of the Christmas spirit are not limited to a few days, or even a single month, on the calendar.
As Mayor Lisa Hull presided over her final meeting of the Clarinda City Council Dec. 22, discussions started on how to fill the council vacanc…
In 2017, Lisa Hull made a decision that changed Clarinda politics forever.
The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.