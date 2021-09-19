Move in ready ranch style home. You would have to look hard to find one taken care of this well. This home has 3 bedrooms with full bath on main. Plumbing in basement for extra toilet. Newer roof, air conditioner and furnace. Windows have high end blinds and shades. Newer carpet throughout, kitchen has updated cabinets and counter tops.One of the bedrooms has a sliding glass door that opens up to the back yard and deck. Large back yard with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Great place to spend your evenings. Houses like this don't come along everyday.
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $142,500
