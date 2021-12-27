Move in ready ranch style home. You would have to look hard to find one taken care of this well. This home has 3 bedrooms with full bath on main. Plumbing in basement for extra toilet. Newer roof, air conditioner and furnace. Windows have high end blinds and shades. Newer carpet throughout, kitchen has updated cabinets and counter tops.One of the bedrooms has a sliding glass door that opens up to the back yard and deck. Large back yard with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Great place to spend your evenings. Houses like this don't come along everyday.
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $125,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
With Christmas only a few days away, the votes are in for the Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Com…
Clarinda senior Logan Green will play football at South Dakota State University.
A Taylor Cole jump shot with 2:13 remaining in the final quarter gave the Clarinda girls basketball team a lead they wouldn’t give back in a 4…
The Clarinda basketball teams ended the calendar year with losses at Harlan Tuesday, Dec. 21.
DES MOINES --- While Iowans are gathering with loved ones and friends for the holidays, the state --- like so many others in the nation --- is…
Clarinda senior Logan Green won the 285 pound title, leading the Cardinals to a third place finish at the Carroll Invitational wrestling tourn…
Clarinda junior Owen Johnson fell one ball short of a perfect 300 in leading the Cardinals to a home win over Red Oak Thursday, Dec. 16, at Fr…
The state volleyball tournament is moving from Cedar Rapids to Coralville.
The Clarinda wrestling team stayed undefeated on the dual season, beating Shenandoah and Harlan in Hawkeye 10 Conference action while the Must…
It’s a season for heartwarming stories and gift-giving. And we at The Clarinda Herald-Journal are excited to offer some of both.