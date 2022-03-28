 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $119,500

  • Updated
Ranch style home with lots of updates! New windows, new furnace and water heater. New flooring throughout. Updated kitchen and main bath with ceramic surround. Large backyard with second garage/storage shed. Covered patio in the back for enjoying the backyard. Ready to move into!

