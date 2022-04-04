 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hopkins - $180,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Hopkins - $180,000

Have you been looking for a ranch home on a large lot? Look no further! Located only two blocks from North Nodaway High School this home has a great location in the town of Hopkins. The Ranch home sits on a full basement and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main level, a 2 car attached garage, and a bonus room and full bathroom in the basement. Home comes with plenty of space with reported square footage is 1,688 on the main level and having nearly a 1 acre lot. The unfinished portion of the basement provides plenty of room for storage. The home is solid and has had a few recent updates made to it already. Only 20 minutes to Maryville, Missouri. Don't miss your opportunity to own this Nodaway County home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular