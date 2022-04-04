3 Bedroom Home in Hopkins - $180,000

Have you been looking for a ranch home on a large lot? Look no further! Located only two blocks from North Nodaway High School this home has a great location in the town of Hopkins. The Ranch home sits on a full basement and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main level, a 2 car attached garage, and a bonus room and full bathroom in the basement. Home comes with plenty of space with reported square footage is 1,688 on the main level and having nearly a 1 acre lot. The unfinished portion of the basement provides plenty of room for storage. The home is solid and has had a few recent updates made to it already. Only 20 minutes to Maryville, Missouri. Don't miss your opportunity to own this Nodaway County home!