3 Bedroom Home in Gravity - $24,500

Affordably priced three bedroom, one bath is situated on four lots with plenty of mature trees and three outbuildings. Updates include paint, drywall, carpet and insulation. Range and dishwasher included. Why rent when you could own this secluded home for less? Call today for additional information or to take a look!

