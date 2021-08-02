3 Bedroom Home in Gravity - $219,500

Peaceful country living: this three bedroom, one bath features many improvements, including: new water heater, new furnace, new screened-in porch, fresh interior paint, newer roof and windows, and more! Nestled on 10.4 acres m/l (7 acres m/l income generating/tillable) with several outbuildings, mature trees, and city sewer hookup this acreage is a must see. Call today for additional information or to take a look! **Status Update: Sale Pending**