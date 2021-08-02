 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Essex - $39,500

611 Denison is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath house, on a large level lot in Essex. This house would work well as a rental property or for someone wanting a fixer upper. There are 2 covered patios, one on the south side and one on the west side. Contact your favorite agent today to see this property.

