Newly built ranch home located just across the street from the park! This beautiful & well-built home sits on a large lot and has plenty of space for a family! Upon entering the front door, you will find a nice open concept design for the kitchen, dining, & living room! The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, new appliances, & a large island that offers lots of counter space and great extra storage! Just off the dining area is a spacious deck with stairs for access to the backyard. All 3 bedrooms are located on the main level & the master bedroom features a beautiful master bathroom with a large walk-in shower! The laundry area is also conveniently located on the main floor. The basement is unfinished but is set up for a large living space, 2 more bedrooms, & is plumbed for another bathroom! You will also find a spacious and well insulated 2 car attached garage! This family, energy efficient home is completely move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Essex - $212,000
