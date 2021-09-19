Enjoy the peace and quiet at this 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath acreage on 6.68 acres! Located just off a hard surfaced road and within easy driving distance to Essex, Shenandoah, Red Oak, Clarinda or Villisca! Versitable rooms, hardwood floors, enclosed front porch, barn and corn crib. Room for horses and hobby livestock. Lots of potential, just needs a little love. Selling AS-IS. Call to take a look today!
3 Bedroom Home in Essex - $120,000
