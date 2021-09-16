Cute craftsman style home that sits on a large corner lot off the boulevards. This well- maintained home offers two bedrooms on the main floor as well as a spacious loft area upstairs that could be a potential 3rd bedroom. There have been many updates done in recent years including new windows, new HVAC, new roof, & new water heater. There is a spacious living room with a fireplace, a nice dining room with French doors, and large front porch as well as a fenced in patio area. This home is very structurally sound and offers lots of storage as well as great living space!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $89,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The list of members of the 2021-2022 School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) for the Clarinda School District was approved by the Board o…
The Clarinda Cardinal football team scored a late touchdown that sent the game into overtime, but couldn’t find the end zone in the extra sess…
Monday Scoreboard
The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams both won their second consecutive meet championship Monday, Sept. 13, at Red Oak’s Paul Fish C…
Officers will the Clarinda Police Department have a new armament at their disposal to safeguard the community and protect themselves.
The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams have a long trip awaiting them next month at their state qualifying meet.
Recognizing the importance of emergency medical services to rural communities, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted Sept. 7 to grant a t…
The Clarinda volleyball team split a pair of home Hawkeye 10 Conference matches, beating Denison 3-1 and losing to Kuemper 3-0 Tuesday, Sept. 7.
- Updated
The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a Ribbon Cutting for Beecher Eye Care, PLC located at 2…
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard