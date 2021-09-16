3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $89,500

Cute craftsman style home that sits on a large corner lot off the boulevards. This well- maintained home offers two bedrooms on the main floor as well as a spacious loft area upstairs that could be a potential 3rd bedroom. There have been many updates done in recent years including new windows, new HVAC, new roof, & new water heater. There is a spacious living room with a fireplace, a nice dining room with French doors, and large front porch as well as a fenced in patio area. This home is very structurally sound and offers lots of storage as well as great living space!