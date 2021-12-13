Located on a corner lot with new roof, vinyl siding, and hot water heater. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has potential! Nice family home that's ready for it's new owner. Call to schedule a showing and make this home yours, today!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $89,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
(Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in the Clarinda Herald-Journal in 2016 to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the fire. …
Nominations are now being accepted for the Spirit of Clarinda Award presented by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. Nominations are due by Frid…
Tuesday Scoreboard
The Clarinda Cardinals continued their stellar start to the wrestling season with three dual wins Tuesday, Dec. 7, at home.
The Clarinda Cardinals had four individual champions and were crowned the overall champion at the Coach Riley Wrestling Invitational Saturday,…
Saturday Scoreboard
Thursday Scoreboard
Friday Scoreboard
A double digit lead with three minutes left nearly evaporated, but the Clarinda boys basketball team held on for a 58-56 win at Atlantic Tuesd…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys basketball team bounced back the way good teams should bounce back from a tough loss in a 63-47 home win over St.…