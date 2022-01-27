Preferred Properties announces a new Clarinda listing! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath residence has been extensively remodeled. Each of the 3 bedrooms provide closet space and great square footage. This property features customized kitchen cabinets, an eat in dining area, and wood floors throughout the home! Additionally, it sits on a corner lot and includes a large storage shed.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $87,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shambaugh native Whitney Beery is the newest addition to the Page County Conservation Board. She is employed by Bank Iowa in Clarinda, and her…
Jordan and Liz Stimson of rural Clarinda rang in the New Year by welcoming a new member to their family.
Page County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information relating to a burglary that reported Jan. 13 south of Essex.
CLARINDA – It was a record setting day for the Clarinda girls bowling team Thursday, Jan. 20, in a home win over Denison.
Monday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
Kale Downey and Logan Green won John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational titles, leading the Clarinda Cardinals to a fourth place team finish at …
Boys basketball district tournament assignments were released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Friday, Jan. 21.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Dec. 21 that Army Pfc. Don D. Dowler, Jr., 18, of Clarinda, killed during the Korean Wa…