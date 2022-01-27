 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $87,500

Preferred Properties announces a new Clarinda listing! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath residence has been extensively remodeled. Each of the 3 bedrooms provide closet space and great square footage. This property features customized kitchen cabinets, an eat in dining area, and wood floors throughout the home! Additionally, it sits on a corner lot and includes a large storage shed.

