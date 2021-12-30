Located on a corner lot with new roof, vinyl siding, and hot water heater. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has potential! Nice family home that's ready for it's new owner. Call to schedule a showing and make this home yours, today!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $86,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Displays of the Christmas spirit are not limited to a few days, or even a single month, on the calendar.
Potential maintenance projects in the Clarinda Community School District for 2022 were presented to the Board of Education during a meeting Dec. 22.
A new agreement has been forged between the city of Clarinda and the Southwest Iowa Humane Society regarding the care of stray animals found w…
We’ve compiled a boys basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.
The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.
The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.
The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.
As Mayor Lisa Hull presided over her final meeting of the Clarinda City Council Dec. 22, discussions started on how to fill the council vacanc…
With Christmas only a few days away, the votes are in for the Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Com…