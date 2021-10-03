3 bedroom 2 full bath home located on a nice corner lot. 2 bedrooms upstairs with large closets, full bathroom with clawfoot tub. main floor consists of dining room, living room, kitchen and large bedroom with full bathroom. There is a deck on the back of the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $74,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Jean Negley of Clarinda has been posthumously named a recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award by Trees Forever.
- Updated
Both Clarinda cross country teams finished third in a big field at the Cyclone Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Harlan Go…
Over the course of Fiscal Year 2021, the city of Clarinda spent $9 million on capital projects intended to improve the overall wellbeing of th…
CLARINDA – Greene County’s Richard Daugherty took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and the Rams scored on their first three offens…
A request from the Page County Wellness Committee to have the county help fund an incentive program to encourage employees on the Page County …
A highly contested race for two seats on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors highlights the local ballot for the Nov. 2 …
- Updated
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
The Clarinda volleyball team stepped out of conference Thursday, Sept. 23, in Mount Ayr and beat the Raiderettes 3-0.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
The collaborative arrangement between the Clarinda Community School District and Iowa Western Community College to provide instructional progr…