3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $69,000

Nice 3-bedroom home on a large lot! Sitting back on a nice street you will find a nicely sized living & dining area, an updated main bathroom, & a large walk-in closet for the main floor bedroom. Just off the kitchen is a nice area for a computer or home work. There is a large bonus space in the back of the house that would be great for a rec area, work out room, or just extra storage. There are two more bedrooms located upstairs. In the basement you find a Â¾ bathroom and the laundry area which could easily be moved upstairs if needed. The detached garage also has extra storage on the backside for mowers and outdoor toys!

