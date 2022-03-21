3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $345,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After 150 years, the city of Hepburn is no more.
With a clean slate to work with, the city of Clarinda is exploring the potential of adjusting the traffic flow on Glenn Miller Avenue.
Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) CEO Chuck Nordyke was excited to welcome Dr. Ram, pediatrician, to the medical staff beginning March 15…
The tuition sharing agreement between the Clarinda and South Page school districts will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 year.
The Page County Board of Supervisors had a full board room once again during their meeting this week -- wind energy was back on the agenda.
Friday Scoreboard
As Clarinda residents get into the swing of summer, they will have an opportunity to help beautify their community.
The Clarinda Community School District Board of Education would like to provide an update on the superintendent hiring process. The board rece…
A two-time all-state selection during his playing days at Clarinda, B.J. Windhorst was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association…
Home renovators dream. Large family home with four bedrooms and laundry on the same level. Family, living and dining rooms to enjoy entertaini…