This would be a great family home or for a couple that loves to entertain. There is a large deck off of the kitchen area and a walk out basement with gas fireplace and lots of storage. Butilt by Horton who was a master home builder with 110 homes built in Page and Taylor counties in the 70's and early 80's, it is rock solid. All the homes in the neighborhood have back yards that back up together making a park like setting. Call us today to see a home you would love to live in.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clarinda wrestling has a new head coach and one that has coached state champions in his short time as a high school wrestling coach in the state.
- Updated
The list of members of the 2021-2022 School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) for the Clarinda School District was approved by the Board o…
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
The Clarinda Cardinal football team scored a late touchdown that sent the game into overtime, but couldn’t find the end zone in the extra sess…
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
Recognizing the importance of emergency medical services to rural communities, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted Sept. 7 to grant a t…
Tennis players in Clarinda will have a little extra bounce in their step, and on their shots, as a result of a resurfacing project that was re…
The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams both won their second consecutive meet championship Monday, Sept. 13, at Red Oak’s Paul Fish C…
Armed not with a rifle, but rather a camera, Nick Ut spent 10 years on the front lines covering the Vietnam War as an Associated Press photographer.
Monday Scoreboard