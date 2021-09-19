3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $205,000

This would be a great family home or for a couple that loves to entertain. There is a large deck off of the kitchen area and a walk out basement with gas fireplace and lots of storage. Butilt by Horton who was a master home builder with 110 homes built in Page and Taylor counties in the 70's and early 80's, it is rock solid. All the homes in the neighborhood have back yards that back up together making a park like setting. Call us today to see a home you would love to live in.