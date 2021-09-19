3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $199,500

Beautifully remodeled and extremely spacious home located in a cul de sac! This classic home has maintained great character while offering all of the modern-day conveniences! The main floor features a beautiful dining room with built in cabinetry, a very spacious living room with a fireplace and tall ceilings, & great space for an office or for an additional bedroom! The kitchen has been updated and has an eat in area and you will also find a Â½ bathroom and the laundry on the main level! Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bathroom! This home has just had all new hvac installed including central AC. The nearly 1000ft 3 car garage is a huge bonus and is heated and insulated adding tons of great work and storage space!