3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $189,000

  Updated
Newly built 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on a large lot & a great location in Clarinda! The kitchen features beautiful soft close cabinets, new appliances, & is open to living and dining area. Also, just off the kitchen is a spacious deck, great for grilling and overlooking the large back yard. Down the hall you will find two nicely sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, & laundry! The lower level offers another bedroom, the 2nd bathroom with a nice walk-in shower, & the utility room with plenty of storage! The 2-car attached garage is another great feature of this new family home!

