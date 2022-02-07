Preferred Properties brings you an acreage listing in Clarinda! This 3 bed, 1+ bath home sits on a full acre and is the last house on 12th Street within city limits and is located on a paved road. This property features country views, a covered front porch, and a hot tub next to the back deck. The walkout basement is framed for living space and is ready to be finished. All appliances are included!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $173,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A unique experience is coming Friday for the Clarinda boys basketball team.
With COVID-19 websites shutting down, state public health officials are changing coronavirus reporting
Clarinda sophomore Amelia Hesse poured in 22 points, leading the Cardinals to a 49-41 home win over East Union Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Interest is growing to fill the vacant seat on the Clarinda City Council created by the election of Craig Hill as mayor.
The Whitmore Family and PCSB Bank made very generous donations to Partners in Exceptional Care (PEC) for Clarinda Regional Health Center’s “Ex…
Thursday Scoreboard
The resignation of Clarinda Community School District Superintendent Chris Bergman was accepted by the Board of Education during a meeting Jan. 26.
Tuesday Scoreboard
Among the FY2023 budget proposals for the county departments reviewed by the Page County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 21 was the budget for th…
The Page County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Lyle Palmer worked through the Page County Sheriff’s Department fiscal year 2023 budget durin…