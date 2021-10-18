Nice ranch home on the top of West Clark St. Corner lot w/2 car attached garage. Remodeled kitchen and bath w/walkin shower. A full basement offers room to grow your living space.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $149,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
State officials are supportive of the potential acquisition by the Clarinda Community School District of some facilities at the former Clarind…
GLENWOOD – The Clarinda girls cross country team had its highest conference finish in 15 years, taking third at the Hawkeye 10 cross country m…
CLARINDA - The Clarinda volleyball team advanced to a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal and ended Shenandoah’s season in a 3-1 Cardinal victory Mond…
Looking to ensure the safety of their fellow trick-or-treaters, two local youths addressed the Clarinda City Council Oct. 13.
CLARINDA – Tadyn Brown scored five of the six Clarinda touchdowns and the Cardinal defense held Red Oak to less than 80 yards of offense in a …
The Clarinda football team has qualified for the Class 2A playoffs and will host PCM Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round.
- Updated
Monday Scoreboard
The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.
- Updated
The high school football regular season concluded Friday evening in our three coverage area districts.
Four Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently competed in the Iowa FFA State Soils Evaluation Career Development Event at Iowa State University…