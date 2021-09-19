Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home! There have been so many upgrades done to this home it is hard to list them all. On the main floor you will find all 3 bedrooms, all are spacious with great closet space and the master is attached to the 1/2 bathroom. The main guest bathroom has been completely redone, has a beautiful walk in shower and new vanity! New flooring has been installed throughout the home & the laundry has been moved up to the main level as well. A brand new privacy fence has just been installed, the yard has been completely resurfaced and features beautiful landscaping in both the front & back back yards. A new furnace and water heater were also recently installed and the furnace has a UV air purification system. The full basement is a blank canvas and has the potential for another living space, an additional bedroom, as well as tons of storage space. This home has a 15X21 attached garage & you can access the house from street as well as from the back alley.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $149,500
