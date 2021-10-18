Nothing left to do but move in to this beautifully renovated 3-bedroom home! Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor where you will find three nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom! The kitchen is gorgeous and offers brand new cabinetry and quartz countertops! All of the windows and doors have just been replaced and the roof has also been redone. The full basement offers more living space and could also have another bedroom & there is already plumbing for another bathroom. This home also features a 14X22 detached garage, new HVAC, & a spacious yard!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $139,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.
One of the first signs of fall in Clarinda is the annual Clarinda Craft Carnival.
A set of three incumbents are running unopposed in their bids for re-election to the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Directors in the…
- Updated
The high school football regular season concluded Friday evening in our three coverage area districts.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team did something Thursday, Oct. 7, that they haven’t done in more than a decade: beat Harlan.
Linda McCann will bring her knowledge of Iowa’s history to libraries in Page County during October.
Residents may soon be able to operate ATVs and UTVs on county gravel roads if a proposed ordinance passes.
Cross country teams across the state now know where they will travel for their state qualifying meet.
The Clarinda volleyball team dropped its regular season home finale 3-2 Tuesday, Oct. 12, against East Mills.