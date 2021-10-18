3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $139,500

Nothing left to do but move in to this beautifully renovated 3-bedroom home! Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor where you will find three nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom! The kitchen is gorgeous and offers brand new cabinetry and quartz countertops! All of the windows and doors have just been replaced and the roof has also been redone. The full basement offers more living space and could also have another bedroom & there is already plumbing for another bathroom. This home also features a 14X22 detached garage, new HVAC, & a spacious yard!