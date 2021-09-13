3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $124,900

A very nice 1 1/2 story bungalow home with 2-3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths and hardwood floors throughout. The main floor of the home has an eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, a large living/dining area, den/bedroom, and a foyer with coat closet. On the second floor you will find two large bedrooms, a full bath, linen closet, and small storage room. The basement has a laundry room, den, mechanical room and storage room.