 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $124,900

3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $124,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $124,900

A very nice 1 1/2 story bungalow home with 2-3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths and hardwood floors throughout. The main floor of the home has an eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, a large living/dining area, den/bedroom, and a foyer with coat closet. On the second floor you will find two large bedrooms, a full bath, linen closet, and small storage room. The basement has a laundry room, den, mechanical room and storage room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics