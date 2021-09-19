 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $123,500

This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for it's new owner! Located on a corner lot with a new roof / gutters (2021). Fresh paint throughout the home, fenced in backyard and attached garage. Schedule a showing to make this home yours, today!

