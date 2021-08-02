3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $119,000

Check out this 3-bedroom 1 Â½ story home with tons updates and a huge fenced in yard!! The main floor offers two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a spacious dining and living room with original hardwood floors running through out. The kitchen also has room for a small table and there is a 3 seasons porch off the back of the house that leads out the deck! Upstairs you will find a huge bonus space or large master with great storage and a vanity with a sink! The basement has poured walls and is very solid and could be easily finished for additional living space. This home has also had new windows, new siding, a new roof, a new central AC unit, & new hot water heater installed within the last few years. A heated 32X24 detached garage top off this property and make it one you do not want to miss out on!!