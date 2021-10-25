3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $119,000

Charming & spacious is a good way to describe this family home! The inviting front porch leads you in to the living area with beautiful wood work and an open floor plan with a large dining room and sitting area. Also on the main floor is the master bedroom & bathroom and an additional Â½ bath for guests! The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, some with glass fronts, room for a breakfast table, & the laundry is located just around the corner! Upstairs you find what could be another very large master bedroom or could be divided into two bedrooms, and there is also a Â¾ bathroom. The basement also offers tons of room for family and friends to hang out as well as lots of storage! This home also offers new HVAC that was installed in 2020, updated 200-amp breaker box, several new windows, & a 12x20 detached garage. The landscaping was well thought out on this property and offers low maintenance and privacy!