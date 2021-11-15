3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $114,900

New Price. New Look. Situated on a nice sized corner lot with attached garage and fenced in backyard, this split level home has many positive features. New roof / gutters (2021). 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a large master bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level. Upper level has the remaining 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Great living and dining space. Revamped white kitchen cabinets and newly fresh paint throughout. Save this home to your favorites and schedule a showing to make it yours, today!