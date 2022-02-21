3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $114,900

well arranged ranch home with fenced back yard. This 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath home has new floor coverings and ready to move into.
DES MOINES - The first day of the Class 2A state wrestling championships is in the books.
Clarinda’s Kale Downey and Logan Green will both finish their wrestling career with state medals.
WATERLOO – Clarinda freshman Dakota Wise missed a spot in the bracketed quarterfinals of the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament by t…
TREYNOR – Treynor junior post Ethan Dickerson blocked Cooper Neal’s layup at the buzzer, handing Clarinda a heartbreaking 54-53 loss Thursday,…
WATERLOO – The Clarinda girls bowling team made the most of their first state appearance in school history, finishing second at the Class 1A s…
DES MOINES – Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green finished their outstanding careers with medals at the state wrestling championships,…
The acquisition of a new activity bus for the Clarinda Community School District was approved by the Board of Education during a meeting on Feb. 9.
SHENANDOAH – For the first time in program history, the Clarinda girls bowling team will compete at the state tournament.
SHENANDOAH – Clarinda sophomore Tyson Bramble needed a big final game Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Class 1A state qualifying bowling tournament in S…
RED OAK – For the third time this season, the Clarinda boys basketball team beat Shenandoah, this one coming Monday, Feb. 14, in a Class 2A Di…