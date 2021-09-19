This charming 3-bedroom bungalow home has been nicely remodeled and has a fenced in yard. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and located on the main floor. The kitchen features custom cabinetry and beautiful countertops and there is also butlers' pantry for added storage. The wood floors have just been refinished and the whole house has been repainted. The attic is full of untapped potential and offers great storage or could be converted into an additional bedroom or bonus space! The basement also offers an additional living space and another Â¾ bathroom. There is also a fireplace and a charming kitchenette. The roof is brand new and there is also a 14X24 garage for your car as well as additional storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $112,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clarinda wrestling has a new head coach and one that has coached state champions in his short time as a high school wrestling coach in the state.
- Updated
The list of members of the 2021-2022 School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) for the Clarinda School District was approved by the Board o…
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
The Clarinda Cardinal football team scored a late touchdown that sent the game into overtime, but couldn’t find the end zone in the extra sess…
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
Recognizing the importance of emergency medical services to rural communities, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted Sept. 7 to grant a t…
Tennis players in Clarinda will have a little extra bounce in their step, and on their shots, as a result of a resurfacing project that was re…
The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams both won their second consecutive meet championship Monday, Sept. 13, at Red Oak’s Paul Fish C…
Armed not with a rifle, but rather a camera, Nick Ut spent 10 years on the front lines covering the Vietnam War as an Associated Press photographer.
Monday Scoreboard