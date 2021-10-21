Presenting the Blach home! Here is your chance to own a cost-efficient acreage with country views! This property is priced to sell and is ready for your TLC to make it your own. Sitting on a little over an acre includes the house, a utility shed, and a workshop with an attic for storage. The house has a whopping 2,693 square foot layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Newer shingles and siding can be seen on the home. Improvements include a new septic system installed in 2019, PEX waterlines installed in 2020, and several tankless water heaters recently installed. Enjoy the quiet country life on one of the 2 decks to the property, or head inside during colder months and enjoy the fireplace in the living room.
3 Bedroom Home in Braddyville - $67,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.
GLENWOOD – The Clarinda girls cross country team had its highest conference finish in 15 years, taking third at the Hawkeye 10 cross country m…
State officials are supportive of the potential acquisition by the Clarinda Community School District of some facilities at the former Clarind…
CLARINDA - The Clarinda volleyball team advanced to a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal and ended Shenandoah’s season in a 3-1 Cardinal victory Mond…
CLARINDA – Tadyn Brown scored five of the six Clarinda touchdowns and the Cardinal defense held Red Oak to less than 80 yards of offense in a …
The Clarinda football team has qualified for the Class 2A playoffs and will host PCM Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round.
- Updated
The high school football regular season concluded Friday evening in our three coverage area districts.
- Updated
Monday Scoreboard
Looking to ensure the safety of their fellow trick-or-treaters, two local youths addressed the Clarinda City Council Oct. 13.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard