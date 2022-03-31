Located on the south west edge of Bedford, we have a 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home. This home has been well cared for and move in ready. Appliances, which are very clean, are included. Well placed U shaped drive way on large corner lot with space and water for a garden! Make this property yours! Call for your agent for your showing soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $75,000
