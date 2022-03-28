 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $72,900

  2022-03-28
Affordably priced three bedroom, one and one-quarter bath ranch style home located close to school features a full basement with new Thrasher Basement System and sump pump...perfect for custom finishing to suit your needs! Other features include beautiful backyard patio, 8x10 storage shed and entrance ramp. Appliances negotiable. Give us a call today to take a look!

