Opportunity awaits: commercial building (608/610 Court Ave) currently utilized as two apartments. Updates include newer roof, pex water lines, updated kitchen and bath in both units, new flooring, new sidewalk, and new steel siding on back. Other features include full basement, open second floor, and privacy-fenced back yard. Both units are currently rented. Price INCLUDES 606 Court Avenue! The possibilities are endless! Call today for additional information or to take a look!
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $54,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Motorists cruising U.S. Highway 71 near Clarinda, Iowa, soon will be reminded that they are approaching the birthplace of big band leader Glen…
The Clarinda baseball team highlighted the summer sports season with a run to the state tournament while Sidney baseball ran the table in the …
Clarinda baseball made it to state for the first time in 16 years, but saw it’s tournament come to an end in the first round of the Class 2A t…
By answering a few simple questions area residents can help forge a path for the future of Clarinda.
- Updated
In order to help others in times of need, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarinda is asking the community for its support.
After more than a half-year in decline, the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has been increasing in recent weeks.
Effective Monday, Aug. 2, the north entrance into the Clarinda Regional Health Center campus and parking will be closed due to construction.
To show their appreciation for the support received from area residents, participating members of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce are giving …
Clarinda finished the MINK League regular season with an impressive 32-4 record Saturday, July 24, as the A’s erupted for eight runs in the bo…
- Updated
COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Clarinda Cardinals made history Tuesday, July 20, advancing to the program’s first state baseball tournament since 2005 w…