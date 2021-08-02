3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $54,500

Opportunity awaits: commercial building (608/610 Court Ave) currently utilized as two apartments. Updates include newer roof, pex water lines, updated kitchen and bath in both units, new flooring, new sidewalk, and new steel siding on back. Other features include full basement, open second floor, and privacy-fenced back yard. Both units are currently rented. Price INCLUDES 606 Court Avenue! The possibilities are endless! Call today for additional information or to take a look!