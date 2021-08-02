 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $48,500

(Pending Sale - Offer Accepted) Options abound, buyers looking for an investment property or someone wanting all the features on one level here is your home. A perfect base camp for hunters or outdoorsmen. The home features three (3) bedrooms and one (1) full bath. The home was just painted and has a newer roof. Detached garage with garage door opener. All appliances go with the home. Come take a look!

