Quiet country living conveniently located just outside of town: this acreage features a three bedroom, one bath home with many updates, including wiring, plumbing, furnace, windows,roof, siding and more. The spacious 16x45 covered deck is perfect for entertaining or relaxing amongst the beautiful scenery. Outbuildings include a 40x60 garage with concrete floor and insulated bay with heating/cooling, 18x41 carport (new 2020), and 18x41 chicken house with enclosed run (new 2020). Mature trees and fully stocked pond complete this property. Don't let this one get away, Call today for additional details!
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $249,500
-
- Updated
DES MOINES - The first day of the Class 2A state wrestling championships is in the books.
Clarinda’s Kale Downey and Logan Green will both finish their wrestling career with state medals.
TREYNOR – Treynor junior post Ethan Dickerson blocked Cooper Neal’s layup at the buzzer, handing Clarinda a heartbreaking 54-53 loss Thursday,…
The acquisition of a new activity bus for the Clarinda Community School District was approved by the Board of Education during a meeting on Feb. 9.
SHENANDOAH – For the first time in program history, the Clarinda girls bowling team will compete at the state tournament.
SHENANDOAH – Clarinda sophomore Tyson Bramble needed a big final game Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Class 1A state qualifying bowling tournament in S…
RED OAK – For the third time this season, the Clarinda boys basketball team beat Shenandoah, this one coming Monday, Feb. 14, in a Class 2A Di…
DES MOINES – Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green finished their outstanding careers with medals at the state wrestling championships,…
WATERLOO – The Clarinda girls bowling team made the most of their first state appearance in school history, finishing second at the Class 1A s…
By a unanimous vote, Kaley Neal was appointed to the Clarinda City Council Feb. 9 to fill the vacancy created when Craig Hill was elected mayor.