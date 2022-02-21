3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $249,500

Quiet country living conveniently located just outside of town: this acreage features a three bedroom, one bath home with many updates, including wiring, plumbing, furnace, windows,roof, siding and more. The spacious 16x45 covered deck is perfect for entertaining or relaxing amongst the beautiful scenery. Outbuildings include a 40x60 garage with concrete floor and insulated bay with heating/cooling, 18x41 carport (new 2020), and 18x41 chicken house with enclosed run (new 2020). Mature trees and fully stocked pond complete this property. Don't let this one get away, Call today for additional details!