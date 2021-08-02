 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $239,695

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $239,695

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $239,695

( Price Update! ) With new construction costs at an all-time high, stop stressing about home plans and come take a look at this beautiful brick house instead!!! All the features you would want: open layout; large living room; all oak woodwork; custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets; beautiful kitchen with eating area and bay window; reverse osmosis water filter for drinking and ice making; two car attached garage; and GEO THERMAL HEATING AND COOLING!!! Layout (Main/ground floor): Kitchen/Dining area with washer and dryer Large living room Dining room Master Bedroom with full bath and two closets two additional bedrooms one full bathroom with skylight Basement: Access via the garage Large partial finished main room Half bath Storage room Storm shelter Outside features: All brick exterior Large deck off the kitchen New roof as of 2018 Seamless guttering and leaf guards Utility shed with concrete floor and electric Two car attached garage

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics