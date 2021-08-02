( Price Update! ) With new construction costs at an all-time high, stop stressing about home plans and come take a look at this beautiful brick house instead!!! All the features you would want: open layout; large living room; all oak woodwork; custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets; beautiful kitchen with eating area and bay window; reverse osmosis water filter for drinking and ice making; two car attached garage; and GEO THERMAL HEATING AND COOLING!!! Layout (Main/ground floor): Kitchen/Dining area with washer and dryer Large living room Dining room Master Bedroom with full bath and two closets two additional bedrooms one full bathroom with skylight Basement: Access via the garage Large partial finished main room Half bath Storage room Storm shelter Outside features: All brick exterior Large deck off the kitchen New roof as of 2018 Seamless guttering and leaf guards Utility shed with concrete floor and electric Two car attached garage
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $239,695
