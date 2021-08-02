 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $119,900

Stately two-story: this three bedroom, one and one-half bath situated on a large corner lot offers heated tile floors, newer windows, new roof, new flooring, new lighting, heated two-car garage and more! Basement has Waterguard Sub-Floor Draining System by Thrasher Basements with transferable warranty. Located close to school and downtown and with a spacious yard and patio area this would be the perfect home for your family. Call today to take a look! **Price Reduced**

