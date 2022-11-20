27th Annual Clarinda Sings Concert
Both Clarinda cross country teams qualified for the state meet, Sidney volleyball advanced to a regional final and Clarinda football won a pla…
Members of the Facility Advisory Team presented their final report to the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors Nov. 10 during…
Six occupants of the mobile home escaped safely.
A group of eight seniors were honored, as was the rest of the Clarinda football team, at the team’s annual banquet Thursday, Nov. 10, at Clari…
A pair of Clarinda Cardinals took part in their first sanctioned girls wrestling event Monday, Nov. 14, at Nodaway Valley High School.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers was honored for 40 years of service with the Clarinda Police Department Nov. 9 during a meeting of the Cl…
Creating opportunities for young people to enter farming was one of the key points of conversation during a roundtable discussion held Nov. 10…
The Page County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, awarded $21,0…
The 2022 Iowa Agricultural Statistics, a comprehensive overview by Iowa’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office released by the Iowa…
Clarinda will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the highly popular Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade Friday, Nov. 25 on the downtown square.