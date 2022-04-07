104 E 5th St in Villisca is a sweet house, ready to move in. The living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms, bathroom and laundry are located on the main floor. The basement is clean and dry with lots of storage space. Outside living is easy on this property, with a three season porch on the north side and a large deck connected to it. The front porch has room for a small table and chairs. The landscaping has lots of mature shrubs for easy care. The storage shed is in the back yard finishes off this nice hidden gem of a home. Contact your favorite agent to see this property.
2 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors has named Jeffrey Privia as the district’s next superintendent.
Monday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard
The top four Clarinda boys golfers all shot within one stroke of each other Friday, April 1, at Lewis Central. But all six Titans were better …
Clarinda juniors Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole and Avery Walter all opened the season with two wins in leading Cardinal girls tennis to a 5-4 ro…
Last week, the avian influenza (HPAI) virus was confirmed at Rapp Park in Page County.
Members of the Clarinda High School Marching Band will be attired in new uniforms for the start of the 2022-2023 year.
Parking concerns for the congregation of First Baptist Church in Clarinda have caused the Clarinda City Council to put its plans for narrowing…
The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced March 18 the appointees who will serve on the Iowa USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee.