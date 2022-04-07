2 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $90,000

104 E 5th St in Villisca is a sweet house, ready to move in. The living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms, bathroom and laundry are located on the main floor. The basement is clean and dry with lots of storage space. Outside living is easy on this property, with a three season porch on the north side and a large deck connected to it. The front porch has room for a small table and chairs. The landscaping has lots of mature shrubs for easy care. The storage shed is in the back yard finishes off this nice hidden gem of a home. Contact your favorite agent to see this property.