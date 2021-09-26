This home is located in Viking Village which is on the edge of Viking Lake State Park land. This is a 2 bedroom home which is a country setting with a few neighbor. The property is hooked up to Rural Water & Sewer. The home has a unique floor plan with a large master bedroom and a loft area for the 2nd bedroom. Some of the homes in Viking Village are used as vacation homes for people who love the park, but don't love camping. Make your appointment today to view this home!
2 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $129,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Junior running back Tadyn Brown had a huge game and the Cardinal defense didn’t give up a touchdown in helping the Clarinda football team open…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team rallied late in the first and third sets and used a big run late in the second to earn a 3-0 home win …
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
- Updated
The Clarinda girls continued their strong season with a runner-up Class A finish at the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 21.
- Updated
The Clarinda and Sidney volleyball teams ran into tough competition Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Red Oak Tournament.
The Clarinda girls made it three consecutive meet victories, taking home the Panorama Cross Country Invitational title Thursday, Sept. 16.
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
- Updated
The list of members of the 2021-2022 School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) for the Clarinda School District was approved by the Board o…
- Updated
Saturday Scoreboard